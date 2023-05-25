Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Down 1.8%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

