Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Technologies International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

