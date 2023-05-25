Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.14

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 15941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$255.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

