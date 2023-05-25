Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

JCE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 30,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

