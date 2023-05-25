Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 484.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.81.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
