Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 484.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.