nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Up 4.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.88. 225,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,036,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Specifically, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

