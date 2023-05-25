NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,833,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 27.1 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $82.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.05. 83,547,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,801,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.