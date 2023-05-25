Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $293.87 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.70 or 0.06834258 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05077533 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,345,858.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

