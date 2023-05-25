Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.08). Approximately 76,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 219,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.05).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,855.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,398.01). In other news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,136 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £5,080.32 ($6,318.81). Also, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,398.01). 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.