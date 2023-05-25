Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.80

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.80 and traded as low as $24.36. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 1,232 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

