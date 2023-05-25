OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $39,354.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,400 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $39,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
ONEW opened at $28.10 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Stories
