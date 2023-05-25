Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.