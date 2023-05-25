Oppenheimer Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $436.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $354.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
