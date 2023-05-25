Oppenheimer Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $436.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company stock opened at $354.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

