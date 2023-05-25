Optimism (OP) Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $544.41 million and approximately $50.46 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

