Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.17. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,443 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

