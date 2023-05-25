Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.17. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,443 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Oragenics Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
