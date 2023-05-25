Orbler Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00005359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $286.84 million and $349,116.77 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

