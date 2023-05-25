Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,269 shares during the period. Enhabit accounts for about 2.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $589.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,300 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

