Orchard Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.34. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

