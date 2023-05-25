Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as low as C$3.12. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 806,792 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.44.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

