Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

