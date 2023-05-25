Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.42

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.42 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 91.35 ($1.14). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 53,861 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.32.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

