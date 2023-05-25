Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,880 shares of company stock worth $50,764,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,249. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 326.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.