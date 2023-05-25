Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
