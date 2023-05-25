Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.19. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 89,078 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 791.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

