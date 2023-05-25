Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Short Interest Down 83.6% in May

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the April 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insider Activity at Paramount Global
In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter.
Paramount Global Stock Down 3.6 %
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.53%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
