Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 25,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 71,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

