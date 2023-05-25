PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.74. 1,279,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,643. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.