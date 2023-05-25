PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

TRI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

