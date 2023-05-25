PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. EQ LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $807.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

