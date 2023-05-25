PAX Financial Group LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,591,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,990,000 after buying an additional 1,447,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 681,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,637. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

