PAX Financial Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.47. 1,861,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day moving average is $368.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

