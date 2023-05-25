PAX Financial Group LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

