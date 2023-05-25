PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

