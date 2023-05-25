PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 280,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,222. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

