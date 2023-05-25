PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $417.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

