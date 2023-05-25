PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 126,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 171,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock worth $1,178,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.