Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded at CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.82.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

PPL stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.79. 713,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7405476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

