PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,720 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Slam were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Slam by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Price Performance

Slam stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

