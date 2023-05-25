Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Ralph C. Derrickson Buys 634 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $26,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $125,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $18,477,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

