Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 43,294 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,344,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,788,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

