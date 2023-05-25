Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

