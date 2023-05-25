Piper Sandler Trims Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Target Price to $9.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE ENFN opened at $7.93 on Monday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,367. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enfusion by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.