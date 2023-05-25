Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Buys 134,462 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 134,462 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,676,839.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.40.

On Friday, May 12th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 87,638 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,401.80.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

