Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.72% of Porch Group worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,787. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.75 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 87,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $96,401.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 469,989 shares of company stock valued at $564,071. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

