PotCoin Market Cap Tops $461,349.99 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $461,349.99 and $6.79 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00320275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000760 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,317,509 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

