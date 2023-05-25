Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 654,229 Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) by 338.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,229 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.34% of ATRenew worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $3,824,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATRenew Stock Performance
RERE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 260,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,471. ATRenew Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.10.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.