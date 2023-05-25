Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 654,229 Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) by 338.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,229 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.34% of ATRenew worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $3,824,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RERE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 260,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,471. ATRenew Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.10.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

