Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 691.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

