Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.95. 27,411,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,427,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

