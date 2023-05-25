Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,148,047 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 1,231.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,047 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Daktronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAKT. StockNews.com started coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Daktronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,056. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.98 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.