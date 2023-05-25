Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 948,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

